CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 734,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163,713 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 1.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $356,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $507.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.05 and a 200 day moving average of $507.80. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

