CI Investments Inc. Purchases 283,325 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,325 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $82,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $1,028,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,252,000 after buying an additional 1,186,666 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

