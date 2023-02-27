CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.81% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $186,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $151.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average of $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

