CI Investments Inc. Sells 45,797 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,797 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 6.55% of Hess Midstream worth $73,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 404,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HESM opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

