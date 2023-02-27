CI Investments Inc. Sells 45,966 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580,894 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 45,966 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Starbucks worth $133,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 211,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

