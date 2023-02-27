Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.95.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

