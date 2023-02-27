Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

UBS opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

