Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.07 and a 200-day moving average of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.