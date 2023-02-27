Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.90 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

