Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13,928.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $142.47 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

