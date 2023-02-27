Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 412 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.16.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $194.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average of $210.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.