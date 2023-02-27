Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 835 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $242.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.