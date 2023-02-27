Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $15.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 80.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,300 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $8,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 85.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cinemark by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 576,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

