Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,894,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,933 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $155,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,265 shares of company stock worth $7,169,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. 3,146,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,085,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

