CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 3,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 42,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
CI&T Stock Up 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI&T (CINT)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.