CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 3,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 42,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

CI&T Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CI&T

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,411,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in CI&T by 47.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 566,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 182,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CI&T by 197.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

