Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Up 7.1%

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13. 14,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 21,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Civeo by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

