Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys 6,000 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Atkore worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 32.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Atkore by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 90.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 56.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,402 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

ATKR stock opened at $143.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

