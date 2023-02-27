Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 49,000 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $83.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

