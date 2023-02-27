Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Clear Secure Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of YOU stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $35.00.
Insider Transactions at Clear Secure
In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,972,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,604,852 shares of company stock valued at $104,724,838. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
