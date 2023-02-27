Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,972,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,604,852 shares of company stock valued at $104,724,838. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Clear Secure Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clear Secure by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

