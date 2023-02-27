CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 8.6% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.21% of CME Group worth $133,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $186.97. The stock had a trading volume of 50,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average of $180.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.