CNB Bank Acquires 1,027 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7,335.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

