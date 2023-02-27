CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $317.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $397.75. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

