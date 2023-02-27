CNB Bank Buys 48 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $483.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,605 shares of company stock valued at $60,475,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

