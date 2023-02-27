CNB Bank Has $111,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

