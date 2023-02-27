CNB Bank Has $130,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CNB Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $174.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average is $154.35. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.