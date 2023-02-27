CNB Bank Sells 232 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $417.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.25.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 29.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

