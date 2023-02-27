Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.33% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,805,000 after buying an additional 1,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,032,000 after buying an additional 904,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $13.08 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

