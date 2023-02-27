Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,916 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.71 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.94.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

