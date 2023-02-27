Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

