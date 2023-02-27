Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,832 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

