Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 28,690 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $86.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

