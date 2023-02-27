Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 130,887 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,887 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

