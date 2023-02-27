Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 23,526 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,526 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

