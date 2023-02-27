Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.47 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $6.47 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,644.42 or 0.07003598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

