Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,808,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,380,033. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.