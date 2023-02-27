Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Vance W. Tang Sells 2,500 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $148.86.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

