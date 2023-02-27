Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $51,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.