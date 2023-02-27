Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $43,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $186.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $242.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average of $185.86.

