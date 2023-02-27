Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $46.11 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $46,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

