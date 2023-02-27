Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $54.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,920 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $69.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

