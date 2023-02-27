Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $59.08 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $59,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.
