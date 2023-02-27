Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $76.26 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $76,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,279,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $90.81 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.