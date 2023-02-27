Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $78,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.52 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.46.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

