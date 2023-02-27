Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Target worth $48,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

NYSE TGT opened at $166.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

