Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

NYSE:MA opened at $353.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.66 and a 200 day moving average of $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

