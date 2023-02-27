Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CRO Sells $527,055.68 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CVLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.70. 202,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,485. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 175.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,248,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

