Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CRO Sells $527,055.68 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CVLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.70. 202,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,485. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 175.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,248,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
