Comparing AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) and AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stagwell and AirNet Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 4 0 3.00 AirNet Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stagwell currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.58%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than AirNet Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.40 $21.04 million $0.27 25.82 AirNet Technology $26.02 million 0.19 -$17.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Stagwell and AirNet Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than AirNet Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and AirNet Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 1.33% 5.87% 1.26% AirNet Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of AirNet Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AirNet Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Stagwell has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirNet Technology has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stagwell beats AirNet Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate. The Integrated Agencies Network segment engages in the organization of go-to-market and collaboration incentive purposes to facilitate integrated and flexible offerings for clients. The Media Network segment consists of a specialist network branded as Stagwell Media Network. The Communications Network segment focuses on a specialist network that provides advocacy, strategic corporate communications, investor relations, public relations, online fundraising and other services to both corporations and political and advocacy organizations and consists of Allison & Partners SKDK (including Sloane & Company), and Targeted Victory Agencies. The All Other segment consists of Stagwell Marketing Cloud products such as PRophet. The Corporate segment includes corporate office expenses. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology, Inc. engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots. The Cryptocurrency Mining segment is involved in blockchain mining activities. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in August 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

