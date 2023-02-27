Comparing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)

Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exxaro Resources and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A MP Materials 54.79% 25.63% 14.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exxaro Resources and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A MP Materials $527.51 million 11.11 $135.04 million $1.52 21.71

Risk & Volatility

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exxaro Resources and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxaro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 0 5 0 3.00

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $47.31, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Exxaro Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats Exxaro Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

