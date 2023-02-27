Comparing SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.35 $86.76 million $14.52 1.70 SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.18 $116.74 million $4.68 3.11

This table compares SilverBow Resources and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 39.86% 57.45% 19.69% SandRidge Energy 68.79% 53.84% 39.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SilverBow Resources and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.49%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

