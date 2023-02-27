COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.
COMPASS Pathways Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on CMPS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- DocuSign Stock Clobbered by Sell Rating, Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.