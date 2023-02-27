COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $437,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

