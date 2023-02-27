COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $437,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

